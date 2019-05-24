First trailer of 'Star Trek: Picard' released

The makers of 'Star Trek

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Stewart wrote, "The end is only the beginning. First look: Picard."

The one-minute-ten-second trailer opens with a picturesque scene of a vineyard. A beautiful montage of clips from the show is also shown.

"Commanded the greatest rescue armada in history," a woman describes Picard as he is seen working at the vineyard. The trailer ends with the line, "The End is only the beginning.

'Star Trak: Picard' is set to release exclusively on All Access and will get an international distribution on Prime Video and on Cable networks Space and Z, in Canada, Variety reported.

Other than Patrick, Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, and will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Stewart, Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and are executive producing the upcoming show. The first two episodes will be directed by Hanelle Culpepper.

The previous 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' series ran for a whopping seven seasons with around 170 episodes, which helped them earn

Stewart starred in 'Star Trek: Insurrection' released in 1998 and 'Star Trek: as Picard' released 2002.

