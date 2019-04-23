Freddie Mercury's handwritten set list from 1978 concert up for sale

One of the rarest pieces of late Freddie Mercury, frontman of band the 'Queen,' is now up for sale.

According to TMZ, Freddie's handwritten list of hits from a 1978 concert in Copenhagen, Denmark, is going up for sale through the memorabilia company.

The list of songs is gaining a whopping amount in just a short duration. The price for the list has been set at $35,000 by the company.

Prior to this, the 2-page set list from Queen's show belonged to a private collector, who has now decided to put it on sale.

The price of the papers may sound high to some, but it is good enough for such a rare item like this. Freddie scribbled down the names of some of Queen's biggest hits, including "We Will Rock You," "Tie Your Mother Down," and " "

Of course, the set list also comes with an enclosed letter of authenticity from the official fan club.

The final note written at the bottom of the set list reads, "Hotel!!" Guess Freddie was looking forward to tucking in or, more likely, partying like a rock star after the show.

Last year, a biopic based on the life of Freddie titled 'Bohemian Rhapsody' was released where was seen essaying the character of Freddie. The 37-year-old won an for best actor. The film also won in other categories like Best Film Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)