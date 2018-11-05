I often think about Freddie Mercury's formative years in India: Rami Malek

Playing frontman was a challenge that Malek would not wish upon anyone else but the says transforming himself into the was something that he will forever.

Malek stars as Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody", a biopic on the flamboyant behind all-time hits such as "Somebody to Love", "We are the Champions", "We will Rock You" and "Killer Queen".

Coming from a family of Egyptian immigrants, Malek says he could relate to the musician's personal battles.

Mercury was born as in a Parsi family in Tanzania's and spent most of his childhood in before moving to England.

"It was difficult to play Freddie, a challenge I would not wish on anyone but it was a story worth telling... When you think about Freddie Mercury, you think about someone who was almost supernatural. He defied what we consider mortal humans to be incapable of," Malek told in a telephonic interview from

Fox Star Studios is releasing "Bohemian Rhapsody" in on November 16.

Malek is looking forward to the film's release as he believes Mercury had a special bond with the country, where he spent most of his childhood.

"It is such a pleasure that the film will play in India. I think about Freddie's time in India, especially what it would have been like for him to spend so many of his reformative years there. I think the film will speak very deeply to the people of India and everyone else for that matter, but especially to Indians, he said.

Malek's transformation into Mercury has received unequivocal praise everywhere but not all reviews have been kind to the film. It, however, is on its way to becoming a major box office draw.

The said he avoids reading reviews of his performances because they mess with the experience he had while playing a character.

"I try not to read any reviews because I don't want them to alter my appreciation or the experience of the filmmaking process. I am honoured to be the person to contribute to Freddie's story and be a tiny part of Queen's legacy. The ability to bring it to a new generation is special and I am very fortunate to be a part of it."



The film also stars Ben Hardy, Mike Myers, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Joseph Mazzello, 'Game of Thrones' star Aidan Gillen, and in supporting roles.

The film was directed by Bryan Singer, who was fired close the film's completion due to series of absences and it was completed by Singer, however, retains the directorial credit.

