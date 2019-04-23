Natalie Portman to lend her voice for 'Dolphin Reef'

Natalie has been in to narrate the Disney's feature film 'Dolphin Reef'.

The film is created by Disneynature, the new Disney-branded film label. It will release on Disney+, the studio's upcoming streaming service, reported The

The film is being directed by Keith Scholey, who has earlier helmed films like 'Blue', 'Growing Up Wild', 'African Cats', among others.

The film revolves around Echo, a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin who can't quite decide if it's time to grow up and take on new responsibilities. That is, until he cannot resist the many adventures the ocean has to offer.

"Disneynature takes audiences to spectacular and remote places to share remarkable wildlife stories captured by our award-winning film crews," Paul Baribault, vice president of Disneynature, said in a statement.

'Dolphin Reef' will join the lineup of many other film including the classics '101 Dalmatians', 'Bambi', 'Fantasia', 'Mary Poppins', 'The Sword in the Stone', 'Steamboat Willie' and 'Sleeping Beauty' on Disney+, which is set to launch on November 12 as a streaming service.

The platform will also showcase all the new series and the live-action remake of Disney+ will also feature films and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and

