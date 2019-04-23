Britney Spears takes break from mental health facility to spend time with Sam Asghari

American Spears has not made many public appearances since she checked into a mental health facility earlier this month, but she made an exception to spend some time with her boyfriend

The pop-star took a break from the health facility to celebrate over the weekend, reported During her public outing, she looked "happy and relaxed", a source revealed.

According to an eyewitness at the Montage Beverly Hills Hotel, the 37-year-old was seen in good spirits after enjoying Sunday with her beau.

"The emerged from the hotel looking relaxed and happy with Sam guiding her out and getting the door for her," the eyewitness said.

Apparently, the songstress "spent a relaxing day at the upscale hotel" with Asghari.

" appeared happy, smiling as she emerged and headed to her car in a summer dress and Birkenstocks. Sam is clearly looking out for his long-time girlfriend, he made sure to walk ahead of her and see her to her car," the eyewitness added.

A second source shared similar sentiments, saying that "she looked really relaxed, totally zen and just chill" and that her 25-year-old beau seemed "very protective of her."

"He immediately let her out, got the door for her and seems overall very loving towards her," the second source shared.

Given her recent outing, it seems she's doing well. As the second eyewitness said, "She had a small smile and just looked chill like she got to get away from things for a little while and enjoyed a normal day with her boyfriend."

Earlier this month, the 'Pretty Girls' entered a mental health facility to help cope with her father Jamie Spears' health issues. At the time, a source close to Spears previously told that she "decided to do this on her own."

"It had a lot to do with the stress of her father, but both Jamie and are doing much better. It's the hope that in the next week or so everything will be more stabilized, but she'll be at this wellness facility for a few weeks," the source said.

The source also spoke about the treatment centre and said, "This place affords her the opportunity to rejuvenate and rest, it gives her the ability to recharge with some real peace and quiet, so she's taking a few weeks to do that."

While Britney is prioritising her well-being and her father's health, her ex-husband is taking care of their two sons, Sean and Jayden.

This is not the first time that the pop star's mental health issues have disrupted her life. Back in 2007, Spears made headlines after she shaved her head. She also attacked paparazzi with an umbrella.

