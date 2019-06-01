French Open: Djokovic walks into fourth round

secured his spot in the fourth round of as he registered an easy 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory over in the third round here on Saturday.

The game lasted for two hours and four minutes, after the conclusion of which Djokovic ousted Caruso. This is Djokovic's 10th consecutive time when he reached in the fourth round and his 13th time overall.

Although Caruso tried his best to overpower Djokovic, the World Number 1 proved too good for him. The first two sets were almost similar as Djokovic secured a 6-3 victory in both the sets over Caruso.

In the third set as well Djokovic dominated throughout and won the set by 6-2.

Caruso failed to take advantage of any of his five break opportunities, while Djokovic broke on five of his 11 chances.

Moreover, Caruso did not hit even a single ace in the match while Djokovic struck eight aces.

Djokovic will now either face or

