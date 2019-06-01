Indian hockey team receive new kit ahead of FIH Series Final

Ahead of the FIH Men's Series Finals, on Saturday unveiled team's new look for the tournament.

The new uniform is a darker shade of blue which the Indian tri-colour on the sleeves and on the shoulders.

said that they are thrilled to receive the new-look and newly designed Indian uniform ahead of the tournament.

"We feel a lot of pride in wearing the jersey and several young players work hard round the year to find an opportunity to wear the India kit which also features their unique India playing number and only a few are fortunate enough to have this privilege. The official always holds a very special place in every player's heart and we are thrilled to receive this new-look, newly designed Indian uniform ahead of our important campaign at the FIH Men's Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019," Singh said in a statement.

Along with men's team, women's team also got the new-look official and they will be seen wearing it at the FIH Women's Series Finals in starting from June 15.

Women's team skipper also expressed excitement, saying that the colours are bold and reflect the aggression they want to showcase in their game.

"We absolutely love the new uniform. We also received new training kit and we are excited about it. The colours are bold, vibrant and I think in a way reflects the aggression we want to showcase in our game. The material used is dry-fit making it very light and breathable when we play matches," Rampal said.

India will face for their first FIH Series Finals match at on June 6.

