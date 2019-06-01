Jose Antonio Reyes dies in car accident

Former Arsenal died at the age of 35 on Saturday, after his car met with an accident.

The club confirmed the news on Twitter: "Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that our former has died in a traffic collision in Reyes: 1983-2019 Rest in peace, Jose."

played for Arsenal between 2004 and 2007 and scored 23 goals in all competitions for the club. Reyes also won the and

Reyes also played for club but left the club in 2016 and most recently he had been playing for Extremadura UD in the second division in

Over his remarkable career, Reyes won five titles.

Selliva also tweeted and wrote: "We couldn't be confirming worse news. Beloved star has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace."

Whereas FC Barcelona tweeted: "FC Barcelona wishes to express their deepest condolences for the death of Jose Antonio Reyes, a brilliant and charismatic player; one of the most outstanding figures and with a great trajectory in Rest in peace.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)