ICC World Cup: Pakistan scores 105, West Indies wins by 7 wickets

West Indies defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their first ICC Men's Cricket World Cup clash at Trent Bridge stadium here on Friday.
Chasing a below-par target of 106 runs, Windies won comfortably in the 14th over. Chris Gayle and Shai Hope opened the innings for West Indies. Opener Shai Hope gave away his wicket in the fifth over after scoring 11 runs.
Darren Bravo then took the field along with Chris Gayle but went back to the pavilion on a duck. Even though the target was not a massive one, Chris Gayle played as he does and played a knock of 50 runs in just 34 deliveries.
After the fall of Darren Bravo, Nicolas Pooran accompanied Gayle and both formed a 31-run partnership before Mohammad Amir got hold of Gayle in the 11th over.
Shimron Hetmyer then took the field along with Pooran and took their side over the line to register a seven-wicket victory.
Earlier, Windies choose to bowl first after winning the toss and restricted Pakistan to just 105 runs.
Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman opened the innings for Pakistan. In the third over, Sheldon Cottrell provided his side with their first breakthrough and sent Imam (2) back to the pavilion.
After the fall of the first wicket, Babar Azam came to bat at number three and tried to move the scoreboard with Zaman. However, in the sixth over, Zaman (22) too lost his wicket. Haris Sohail (8) at number four couldn't leave his mark and became a victim of Andre Russell.
Pakistan with three wickets down at the low score couldn't bear the pressure and lost wickets in quick succession and got all-out, posting a low target of 106 runs for West Indies.
For Windies, Oshane Thomas took the most number of wickets 4 and gave away just 27 runs. Skipper Jason Holder also displayed an impeccable performance as he took three wickets and conceded 42 runs. Only four of Pakistan's batsmen, Fakhar (22), Babar (22), Hafeez (16), and Wahab (18), were able to reach the double-digit mark.
West Indies will now take on Australia on June 6 whereas Pakistan will play against England on June 3.
Brief Score: Pakistan 105/10 ( Fakhar Zamaan 22, Babar Zamaan 22, Osahne Thomas 4-27, Jason Holder 3-42) lost to West Indies ( Chris Gayle 50, Nicolas Pooran 34, Mohammad Amir 3-26 ) by 7 wickets.
