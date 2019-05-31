Australia could start with early spin in World Cup: Finch

Aaron Finch, like South Africa's Imran Tahir, could start with a spin in initial overs in their first match against

In the inaugural match played between England and South Africa, Tahir bowled the first over of the game and took a wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow on the second ball of the over.

has already experimented Zampa and Maxwell, as he brought Zampa in the sixth over during their first warm-up match against England and Maxwell bowled the 11th over in the second warm-up match which they played against won both the warm-up matches ahead of

"Zampa has done it in the Big Bash quite a bit and T20s, he hasn't done it for as much but he did a great job the other day. He bowls stump to stump which is a huge advantage for a leg spinner," com.au quoted as saying.

Although Aussies are known for their fast abilities, the wants to experiment with the spin attack in to take wickets.

Apart from Zampa and Maxwell, will be there to strengthen the spin attack for Australia side. Whereas, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and will have responsibility for the pace attack.

Australia will play their first match against on June 1 at

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)