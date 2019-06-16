From Noida to Nagaur, couple wants to adopt newborn found in garbage

After being found in a dump, now looks at a bright future with a couple making efforts to adopt the abandoned newborn.

The couple on Sunday met the District in order to inquire about the legal procedure to make the baby girl a part of their family.

"We are trying our best to initiate the legal procedure in order to adopt the child. In this regard me and my wife met the in order to understand the adoption procedure," Vinod Kapri, a filmmaker and journalist, told ANI.

Before meeting the Collector, Kapri and his wife Sakshi Joshi, a TV news anchor went to to meet the baby and enquired about her condition.

On getting to know that the child's condition is improving, the couple travelled straight from Noida to to inquire about the legal procedure.

After battling for her life, the newborn is now stable. "The present condition of the child is stable, however, she is having a recurring problem in breathing," said Dr of

A video of the newborn lying helplessly on a mound of caught the couple's attention. On watching the viral on social media, they named the child

Kapri tweeted photos from his hospital visit and wrote, " A BIG shout out for team of Doctors at , Nagaur , Dr RK Sutaar and team , you guys are simply superb. Thanks again for taking care of little one and other new borns."

While his wife Sakshi also tweeted Kapri's photos with the baby. "This is final post from me. The whole Kapri family is dying to have her in the family. We will try our BEST to adopt her as per rules and guidelines. The whole Thanks a lot for all your love and support #HappyFathersDay," she wrote alongside.

