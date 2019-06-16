Six dead, two injured in car crash on Yamuna Expressway

JUST IN
Six people died and two were critically injured after a car rammed into a truck on Sunday on the Yamuna Expressway near Agra.

"The incident took place at around 8:30 am on Sunday. The family was heading towards the Taj Mahal in Agra when their car lost control on the highway and rammed into a truck," Senior Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur told ANI.

"Five people died on the spot and one died in the hospital while undergoing treatment. Two injured family members have been admitted to Krishna Hospital in Agra," he added.

Bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem by the highway patrolling police.

Concerned authorities will soon inspect the accident-prone zones on the Expressway and install signboards to prevent mishaps and spread road safety awareness among people, the official said.

