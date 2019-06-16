JUST IN
Odisha: BSF troopers perform yoga in Naxal-affected Malkangiri

ANI  |  General News 

Border Security Force (BSF) troopers performed yoga in south Odisha's Naxal-affected Malkangiri district on Sunday, ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21.

The BSF personnel are seen doing different types of 'asanas' (body postures) as they gear up for the D-Day.

On Friday, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troopers also performed yoga at an altitude of 18,000 feet in freezing Ladakh. The personnel were seen doing the 'Surya Namaskar' asana and breathing exercises.

India and countries around the globe will celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21. The concept of Yoga Day was formally promoted in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the first year of his tenure.

Modi founded the Ministry of AYUSH which deals with natural methods of treatment including Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha.

Union Minister of State for Ministry of AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik had announced 'Yoga for the heart' as the theme for this year's Yoga Day.

First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 13:51 IST
First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 13:51 IST

