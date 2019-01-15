Fuel prices continue upward march, petrol at Rs 70.41/ltr in Delhi

Fuel prices were hiked for the seventh time in the New Year, adding to commuters' woes.

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 70.41 per litre on Tuesday, after a hike of 28 paise. Diesel, too, witnessed a hike of 29 paise to be sold at Rs. 64.47/litre.

Petrol is retailing 28 paise higher at Rs. 76.05 per litre in and diesel at 67.49 per litre after a 31 paise hike.

The rise in prices come amidst revision of global owing to a possible stifling of supply in the near future.

The last week of 2018 saw a dip in fuel prices, which spilled over to this year. However, prices have been on the rise since January 7.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)