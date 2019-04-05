Funds for Nyay scheme won't be collected from middle class: Rahul

on Friday assured people that funds for his ambitious minimum income support guarantee scheme Nyantam Aay Yojana (NYAY) would not be collected from middle-class.

He also assured that income tax rates would not be raised to collect money for the scheme.

"One thing I want to assure you that the money will not from the pockets of middle class," Gandhi replied to a question during an interaction with students in Pune.

He said that would deliver its promise of giving Rs 72,000 per year to the poor of the country. "We will deliver this (Nyay scheme) without raising income tax," Gandhi added.

He also said that some small schemes which are "really not effective" will be subsumed in order to make space for the scheme.

The in its manifesto has promised to give Rs 72,000 per year to the 20 per cent of India's poorest under its minimum income scheme (NYAY) if his party comes to power.

Gandhi reiterated his party's poll promise of facilitating women with 33 per cent reservation in legislation and in government jobs, a long-time demand of and women rights

Aiming at the political rival BJP, he said that he does not make sweeping statements unlike his political opponents and calculates before promising anything.

Drawing a parallel between jobs creation rate in and China, Gandhi claimed: "While creates 50,000 jobs in every 24 hours, we lose 27,000 jobs in the same period."

He also said that the economy will gain pace after the poor of the country get Rs 72,000 per year as it would increase their purchasing power.

