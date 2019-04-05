Pollachi sexual assault case: SC refuses to entertain plea seeking court-monitored probe

The on Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking a court-monitored probe into the Pollachi sexual assault case.

A bench headed by asked the petitioners to approach the instead.

Two petitioners- and Y. William Vinoth Kumar, on March 16, moved the seeking a court-monitored probe into the matter.

The petition, additionally, sought transfer of all the Pollachi sex scandal related cases outside the state of

In the Pollachi sex scandal, more than 50 women were allegedly lured and sexually harassed by a gang of four and the acts were video-graphed.

Four accused persons identified as Sabarirajan, Sathish, Thirunavukarasu and Vasan Kumar were arrested in the case.

They have been arrested under Section 392, 354 (A), 354 (B) of the Indian Penal Code and 66A of the Act.

The case now stands transferred to the Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID), a special wing of the CID, which initiated an inquiry into the matter on March 13 after receiving requisite documents from the local police.

On March 26, CB-CID had summoned Thendral Manimaran, son of DMK's in connection with the case.

Also, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Crime Branch on March 14 against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MK Stalin's son-in-law, Sabareesan, for allegedly spreading rumours.

