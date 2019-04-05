Pollachi sexual assault case: SC refuses to entertain plea seeking court-monitored probe

-
ALSO READ
Pollachi sex scandal: TN police summons DMK leader Thendral Selvaraj's son
SC stays Madras HC order for CBI probe against Tamil Nadu CM
CJI orders inquiry into fake calls made to CJs of two high courts
CJI opens courtrooms, judges' library for common people on Saturdays
SC asks Tamil Nadu govt to ensure political parties do not disfigure public places
-
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking a court-monitored probe into the Pollachi sexual assault case.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the petitioners to approach the High Court instead.
Two petitioners- A. Rajarajan and Y. William Vinoth Kumar, on March 16, moved the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the matter.
The petition, additionally, sought transfer of all the Pollachi sex scandal related cases outside the state of Tamil Nadu.
In the Pollachi sex scandal, more than 50 women were allegedly lured and sexually harassed by a gang of four and the acts were video-graphed.
Four accused persons identified as Sabarirajan, Sathish, Thirunavukarasu and Vasan Kumar were arrested in the case.
They have been arrested under Section 392, 354 (A), 354 (B) of the Indian Penal Code and 66A of the Information Technology Act.
The case now stands transferred to the Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID), a special wing of the CID, which initiated an inquiry into the matter on March 13 after receiving requisite documents from the local police.
On March 26, CB-CID had summoned Thendral Manimaran, son of DMK's Coimbatore rural district secretary Thendral Selvaraj in connection with the case.
Also, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Crime Branch on March 14 against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin's son-in-law, Sabareesan, for allegedly spreading rumours.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU