Fuzhou China Open: Kento Momota lifts men's title, Chen Yufei wins women's title

Japan's Kento Momota lifted the men's singles title while Chen Yufei won the women's singles final of the Fuzhou China Open here on Sunday.

In the title clash, Momota defeated Taiwan's world number two Chou Tien-Chen 21-15, 17-21, 21-18 at the Haixia Olympics Centre.

In the 82-minute long encounter, the match went into three games. In the first game, he had an upper hand while in the second game Chou bounced back and claimed the game.

The third game was won by Momota despite Chou's effort. Momota successfully defended his title.

In the women's singles final, China's Chen Yufei defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 9-21, 21-12, 21-18. It was a disappointment for Okuhara, who has now lost all six finals she has contested this year.

