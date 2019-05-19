Game of Thrones: Here's a case for all top Iron Throne contenders

After an eight-year-long journey, the upcoming series finale episode of 'Game of Thrones' will finally reveal the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, a question that has been giving 'GoT' fans sleepless nights for a while.

With some major contenders including the Night King, Cersei Lannister, and out of the picture, the competition has been reduced to a selected few.

While we lost many strong characters along the Journey, the strongest of them all have managed to survive it all and prove their worth.

Who will sit on the Iron Here's a case for the topmost contenders who can end ruling the seven kingdoms.

Arya Stark:

From a rebellious little girl in Season 1 to the Night Kingslayer in season 8, has come a long way and how!While every single person who made it to her kill list has perished along the journey, after the series of events that took place in last week's episode, has made it to her fresh list. Arya might next add to her already impressive resume and finally, end up on the Iron thrones.

Bran Stark:

Who can rule the seven kingdoms better than the one who knows it all and is practically the world's memory? Bran aka Three-Eyed Raven, who stays away from all the blood spilling wars and twisted politics, could turn out to be a peaceful ruler.With the kind of powers he possesses, Bran could keep track of all the significant events taking place throughout Westeros while sitting on his chair, and even control many situations without even lifting a single finger.

Daenerys Targaryen:

After singlehandedly destroying Kings Landing in episode 5, the mother of dragons is being titled as the Mad Queen by many fans. However, it is the same Khaleesi who liberated Slaver's Bay and put her conquest of the Seven Kingdoms on hold to stop the of the dead, proving that she is capable of doing the right things for the greater good.

Hopefully, that moral side of her character will substantiate her claim to the Iron

Jon Snow:

or Targaryen, without doubt, has the most legitimate claim to the Iron A brave, who believes in Justice and is both, a Stark and Targaryen, Snow is loved and respected by many and can prove to be the ideal ruler of the seven kingdoms.

However, blinded by his love for Daenerys, Jon has failed to take concrete stands on significant matters in the last few episodes.

To end up on the Iron Throne, Jon will have to acknowledge his reality and accept the fact that he has a rightful claim to the iron throne. For which, he will have to stand against the Dany, the love of his life.

Tyrion Lannister:Let's face it, out of all the other characters, Tyrion, being a Lannister, is the only one who has an idea of what goes into ruling the seven kingdoms. While he has made some wrong judgment as the hand of Daenerys Targaryen, his political and strategic bend of mind and knowledge is impeccable.

Besides, there is also a possibility that both Tyrion and Sansa might end up ruling Westeros together, considering the sparks that were seen between them in episode three of the latest season.

Sansa Stark

Sansa Strak's character has beautifully evolved during the Journey of 'Game of Thrones'. While Jon Snow, Arya Stark, and are good on the battlefield, when it comes to sombre governance, the eldest living true-born Stark has been doing a pretty great Job at taking care of Winterfell all by herself.

She has proved her knack for governance in the past few 'GoT' seasons. Again, acknowledging her relationship with Tyrion, there is a possibility that the two might reconcile and rule the seven kingdoms together.

