Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives with daughter Aaradhya

After divas- Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Huma Qureshi, Khan, and ascended the famous steps; it is now Bachchan's turn to own the red carpet.

The 45-year-old has finally reached French Riviera for the ongoing 72 Film Festival.

Aishwarya has shared a picture of herself and daughter on Instagram, announcing their arrival for the prestigious festival. "We're HERE. Thank you All for your LOVE. 2019," she captioned the picture.

The picture shows Aishwarya and her little bundle of joy Aaradhya sitting in a car. While Aaradhya is holding a beautiful bouquet of roses, mommy Aishwarya smiles for the picture.

Aishwarya is regular to Cannes and has always managed to steal the limelight with her impeccable fashion statement.

Last year, Aishwarya ruled in a Michael Cinco butterfly gown, which had the shades of violet, red and blue threadworks and embellished in crystals and French palettes.

The 10-foot long train took 3,000 of man-hours to finish and intricately handcrafted to make it exquisitely flighty and timeless. On the second day, the diva stepped out in a dreamy, shimmering, strapless outfit. She raised the bar with the avant-garde hairdo.

