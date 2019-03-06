'GoT' season 8 trailer: Brace up for the final winter war

After a long wait, "Game of Thrones" fans have been treated with the official of the eighth and final season, taking their excitement and curiosity a notch higher.

Released on Tuesday, the show's has garnered over 18,405,123 views.

The two-minute long begins with a terrified Arya Stark, running away from something in dark corridors and saying, "I know death, he has got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one."

Then the video shifts to Bran Stark aka Three-Eyed Raven, who seems to do anything to reclaim his home Winterfell.

"Everything you did brought you where you are now...where you belong..Home," Bran said in the video.

There are also shots of and walking towards a crowd of awaiting dragons. It also shows how Sansa reacted when she saw the dragons for the first time.

Lannisters also make an appearance in the trailer. Cersei is seen sipping her wine at King's Landing.

The trailer has led to the theory circulating among fans that has joined the enemies, as he says: "I promised to fight for the living, I intend to fight for the living."

There is also a blink-and-miss glimpse of Tyrion Lannister. Other characters Tormund Giantsbane, Beric Dondarrion and Samwell Tarly too mark their presence in the trailer, which concludes with a glimpse of the arrival of the Night

In an earlier interview to IANS, Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Missandei in the show, said that the finale season is going to "blow everyone's mind".

"I think what we can expect from the final season of GoT is just a real push. Like in the last couple of seasons, we have seen the pace of the show increase with the stakes getting higher and higher. There are so many storylines that have to come to conclusion. We have to play them out, so the pace of the show is continuing on that sense," she added.

The much awaited season of the fight between the living and dead, will premiere on April 14. It will air in on Star World.

