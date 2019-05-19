Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate their 1st anniversary

and Markle, the Duke and have completed one year of togetherness, one year of bliss!

The official handle of the royals congratulated them on their first anniversary with a small clip featuring pictures of the couple.

The clip incorporated a beautiful collection of monochrome images of the royals on their wedding day which was accompanied by a heartfelt message which read, " Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and "

"Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at within the grounds of on May 19th, 2018," it continued.

Mentioning the song that the couple opted for their recessional, the post read, "The selected song "This Little Light of Mine" was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day."

"A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful," the post concluded.

and Markle were announced man and wife last year at the

The welcomed a baby boy on May 6 ahead of their first anniversary. The baby's name - Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor- was revealed on the official account of the UK royals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)