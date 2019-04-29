JUST IN
Business Standard

Vimeo introduces Showcase, a new toolkit to make smart TV channels

ANI  |  Others 

Vimeo announced a new toolkit called Showcase, allowing creators more control on their video creation on the platform.

On its official blog, Vimeo explained how Showcase works. The toolkit allows one to create a portfolio or video site using the custom layouts, display videos and share them.

One can also use a custom domain with a unique Vimeo URL or with a domain you already own. Creators can further embed playlists using the simple code.

Another important feature of Showcase is the ability to build TV apps for Roku and Amazon Fire, all without having to write code or hire a developer. More features such as embedded layouts, live-streaming support, stats for videos, and presets will be added.

First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 22:59 IST

