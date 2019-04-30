German Parliamentarian meets AYUSH Secretary

-
ALSO READ
AYUSH ministry launches e-AUSHADHI portal
AYUSH minister discusses globalisation of traditional medicine systems with 15 envoys
AYUSH ministry aims to triple market share of its medicines, services
Ministry received 358 cases of misleading ads of AYUSH products, Lok Sabha told
Ayurvedic practitioner shot dead in Ghaziabad
-
The member of German Parliament, Robby Schlund, on Tuesday met the Secretary of the ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy), Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha here.
During the discussion, Robby who itself is an Ayurvedic practitioner underlined the need to enhance cooperation between India and Germany in the field of alternative medicine including Ayurveda and Homeopathy.
Meanwhile, the Secretary of AYUSH Kotecha informed German Parliamentarian about the steps taken by the Ministry to popularise the traditional system of medicine in India and worldwide.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU