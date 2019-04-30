JUST IN
German Parliamentarian meets AYUSH Secretary

ANI  |  General News 

The member of German Parliament, Robby Schlund, on Tuesday met the Secretary of the ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy), Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha here.

During the discussion, Robby who itself is an Ayurvedic practitioner underlined the need to enhance cooperation between India and Germany in the field of alternative medicine including Ayurveda and Homeopathy.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of AYUSH Kotecha informed German Parliamentarian about the steps taken by the Ministry to popularise the traditional system of medicine in India and worldwide.

First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 20:05 IST

