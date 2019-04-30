Narayan Sai, son of Asaram gets life imprisonment for rape

A Sessions Court on Tuesday sentenced Narayan Sai, son of jailed self-styled godman Asaram, to rigorous life imprisonment in a rape case.

The court convicted Sai on April 26 and decided to pronounce the quantum of punishment on April 30.

Two Surat-based sisters had approached police in 2013 alleging that they were raped by and

One of the victims accused Sai of raping her multiple times between 2002 and 2005 while she was staying at his ashram.

Sai, 47, was arrested in December 2013 from Pipli in

is serving a life sentence after being convicted in a rape case in Jodhpur.

