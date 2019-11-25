'Get explosives...better kill them in one go', SC rebukes govt over air pollution

Why are people being forced to live in a gas chamber? It is better to kill them in one go, said the Supreme Court on Monday while pulling up the Central government for not taking action over deteriorating air quality in the capital.

"Why are people being forced to live in a gas chamber? It is better to kill them all in one go. Get explosives in 15 bags at one go. Why should people suffer all this? In Delhi, blame game is going on... I am literally shocked," Justice Arun Mishra told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The apex court was hearing a matter concerning air pollution in Delhi, its adjoining areas and other parts of northern India.

The top court directed Centre and Delhi government "to keep their differences aside" and sit together and finalize plan within 10 days to set up air-purifying towers in different parts of the city.

The air quality in the capital continues to be in the 'poor' category with overall AQI docking at 218 today.

