Get ready to see Saif Ali Khan as 'naga sadhu' on September 6

In a never before seen avatar, Ali will be seen playing a ' sadhu' in his upcoming film 'Laal Kaptaan'. The very mention of the character is intriguing and a look at the poster, which reveals a tiny bit of Khan's character, will surely blow your mind away.

Yes, that is how intense the poster of the film is!

dons kohl-rimmed eyes, a long tilak on the forehead, a huge bun of dread-locked hair with ash smeared on his face - just like the ' sadhus' do.

The tilak on the character's forehead extends into a trail of blood ending at a man's body, dragged and lying prostrate.

Everything about the poster spells just one word- suspense. Going by the look and feel of the first-look, the movie will surely take viewers on a rollercoaster ride into the dark world of drama, suspense, thriller and revenge.

Along with the poster featuring Saif, the makers also announced the release date. The film, directed by Navdeep Singh, will hit the big screen on September 6.

The tagline "hunt begins", hints at the fact that the story may be about a murder mystery stemming out of revenge.

Eros Now unveiled the first look of the film on and wrote, "Raakh se janmaa, raakh ho jaane ko."

The film is produced by and

Apart from the upcoming film, will be seen essaying the character of in the second season of the much-awaited 'Sacred Games 2'. His character in the series is on a mission to uncover a terror attack in in 25 days.

