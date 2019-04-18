Salman unveils his patriot avatar from 'Bharat'

The trailer launch of Salman Khan's 'Bharat' is just a week away, and the has been constantly treating fans with his looks from the film - the latest one being his all patriot

Salman, on Thursday, unveiled yet another poster of his upcoming film, featuring the in a character from 1985. Dressed in a navy uniform with a moustache and aviators, the poster shows Salman at his patriotic best.

It also features Katrina in a desi attire sporting a small black bindi.

"Meri Mitti. Mera Desh! #BharatKoSalaam," the 'Dabangg' tweeted.

The one-minute and twenty-six-second teaser, unveiled in January, depicted Salman in several avatars, narrating the story of his character's life.

'Bharat' is being helmed by and is touted to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

The trailer of 'Bharat' will be out on April 24, whereas the film is slated to release around Eid.

