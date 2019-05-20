Sophie Turner says hubby Joe Jonas saved her when she was 'mentally unwell'

'Game of Thrones' star who recently opened up about her mental health issues has credited husband for supporting her through the difficult time.

The 23-year-old has spoken up about battling depression and an eating disorder, reported E! News.

In a new candid interview, she noted that at one point, she lost so much weight that her menstrual cycle was disturbed.

Sophie said she first met when she was 20 and "was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell."

She went on to share how stressed on the importance of self-love.

"He was, like, 'I can't be with you until you love yourself, I can't see you love me more than you love yourself,'" said.

"That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way," she added.

was 13 years old when she starred in her first onscreen acting project 'Game of Thrones' and was 15 when the show debuted in 2011.

She said that she wished she never had her adolescence "displayed in public".

Turner was also struggling with body image. The stated that she was "desperately unhappy" and a "complete mess," and even considered suicide at one point. At the age of 19, the star sought therapy.

"Suddenly, everyone's metabolism slows down at 17, 18 and then that's documented. My skin and everything and people commenting on it. I was too aware of my body at a young age. And it just kind of took over my mind, it was all I would think about. Calorie counting, everything. Oh, I'll just eat nuts today. I stopped having my period for a year, that's when I decided to have therapy. I just think it's so important everyone should have a therapist, honestly," she said.

Turner also recalled how her body kept changing with her age and how film and television studios pressurised her to lose weight.

She said she sought therapy, adding, "Everyone needs a therapist, especially when people are constantly telling you that you're not good enough and you don't look good enough. I think it's necessary to have someone to talk to, and to help you through that."

In her interview, Turner also revealed that at some point in their relationship, she and Jonas broke up for one day.

"It was the worst day of our lives. For a second, we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, Never mind," she said.

Turner had told Australia, earlier this month, "I have experienced mental illness firsthand and I've seen what it came do to the people around [the sufferers] as well."

In April, Turner told Dr. in his podcast 'Phil in the Blanks' that negative comments about her character on caused a decline in her mental health, following "five or six years" of battling depression, and added, "I used to think about suicide a lot when I was younger."

Despite its dark side, has also helped Turner find happiness. She met Jonas in 2016 after he contacted her through

They first sparked romance rumours in November, 2016 when they were spotted together at a pre- event. They made their relationship by the following January.

In October 2017, the power couple got engaged. Earlier this month, they surprised their fans by tying the knot in after

Sophie who played Sansa Stark in the show 'Game of Thrones' will next star in the superhero film 'Dark Phoenix', which releases on June 7, this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)