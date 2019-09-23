Ghaziabad: 91-year-old watchman asks for monetary help from govt

A 91-year-old man working since 1944 as a watchman is asking for monetary support from the government.

The British era watchman's name is Diwan Singh and he lives in Dugrawali village in Loni town.

Talking to reporters Singh said, "I have been working since 1944. Now I earn Rs 2,500 per month. I have not been retired by the government. I want the government to help me financially."

The 91-year-old said that he used to work as a watchman of his native area during the British era and he does the same work now. He added that he has two children and both work as labourers.

