Girl found dead near railway track in Bathinda

Dead body of a young girl was found in a nude state near a railway track behind Sheesh Mahal Colony in Bhatinda, the police said on Wednesday.
The body was beheaded and later thrown near the railway track.
Tarjinder Singh, crime investigation agency (CIA-II) Bathinda, said: "We have started the investigation. The case will be solved soon."
The police have registered a case and started the investigation.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU