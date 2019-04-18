JUST IN
Girl found dead near railway track in Bathinda

ANI  |  General News 

Dead body of a young girl was found in a nude state near a railway track behind Sheesh Mahal Colony in Bhatinda, the police said on Wednesday.

The body was beheaded and later thrown near the railway track.

Tarjinder Singh, crime investigation agency (CIA-II) Bathinda, said: "We have started the investigation. The case will be solved soon."

The police have registered a case and started the investigation.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Thu, April 18 2019. 06:53 IST

