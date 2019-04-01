Gmail turns 15: Smart compose, schedule send, and more coming today

Fifteen years ago, introduced its web-based email service, The free service offered more storage than competing services back in 2004. As the marks the 15th anniversary of its very popular product, there are a handful of new features which are also making their way into

Starting this week, will show you a new Smart Compose feature to help you craft instant emails on-the-go using predictive behaviour via The feature will be first made available on devices, followed by iOS. It will also support four new languages including Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese.

Another addition is probably the biggest game changer. Gmail will now allow you to write an email and schedule it to be sent later. As explained in the official blog, once you finish typing your email, a new drop-down menu on the Send button will let you schedule the date and time when you would like to send the email.

You can also take quick actions on an email, such as respond to a comment thread in Docs, schedule a meeting, or fill a questionnaire, and more right from the message itself.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)