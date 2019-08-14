Air India aborts landing at Goa airport due to dogs' presence on runway

-
Air India flight flying from Mumbai to Goa on Tuesday was forced to abort landing at the last minute as stray dogs were seen trespassing into the runway, a statement issued by the Navy said.
"Air India flight AI 033 from Mumbai while landing in Dabolim (Goa) around 3 am on August 13 reported to ATC about the presence of dogs on the runway. The aircraft was recovered safely in 2nd approach. Being night hours, no dogs were sighted by ATC (Air Traffic Controller) & runway controller," it read.
Navy said INS Hansa (near Dabolim) has taken proactive measures to reduce dog menace on the runway with the employment of manpower during daylight hours adjacent to the runway to chase away dogs and birds.
Additionally, an MoU has been signed with the state government under which they are to sterilise and relocate up to 200 dogs from the vicinity of the runway, the Navy said.
