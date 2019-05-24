JUST IN
Google Duo now lets you add up to 8 people in group video chat

ANI  |  Internet 

Google has introduced a slew of changes to its video calling service, Duo, including the ability to add more members to a video chat.

As explained on the official blog, Google Duo now supports adding up to eight people in one group video call. The new feature is available globally on both iOS and Android.

Other new features include data saving mode to help you save data on video calls, and the ability to personalise video messages by adding text, emoji, or doodle.

