Google Duo now lets you add up to 8 people in group video chat

has introduced a slew of changes to its video calling service, Duo, including the ability to add more members to a video chat.

As explained on the official blog, Duo now supports adding up to eight people in one group video call. The new feature is available globally on both iOS and

Other new features include data saving mode to help you save data on video calls, and the ability to personalise video messages by adding text, emoji, or doodle.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)