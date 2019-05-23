JUST IN
Business Standard

Github launches Sponsors to financially support open source developers

ANI  |  Internet 

Github has announced a new tool that will allow you to sponsor open source developers through the platform.

Anyone with a Github account can use the new tool, called Sponsors, to financially support a sponsored developer profile through a recurring monthly payment. As the blog explains, one can choose from multiple sponsorship tiers.

Developers will be able to add the 'Sponsor Me' button on their GitHub repositories. Github Sponsors is currently in beta.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 23:30 IST

