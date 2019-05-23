Github launches Sponsors to financially support open source developers

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft employees decry '996' Chinese work culture
Hackers hit Microsoft-owned GitHub, demand ransom
Tencent, Xiaomi may censor worker-issue GitHub page
CGI Named CAST-Certified Global Partner for Software Quality and Function Point Measurement Services
IT Startup Launches Software Testing and Quality Assurance Jobs Platform to Help Companies Find Global Talent
-
Github has announced a new tool that will allow you to sponsor open source developers through the platform.
Anyone with a Github account can use the new tool, called Sponsors, to financially support a sponsored developer profile through a recurring monthly payment. As the blog explains, one can choose from multiple sponsorship tiers.
Developers will be able to add the 'Sponsor Me' button on their GitHub repositories. Github Sponsors is currently in beta.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU