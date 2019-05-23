LG adds Alexa to 2019 ThinQ AI TVs

announced that it will start rolling out Amazon's to its 2019 TV models with

The update will be implemented through the app on 2019 TVs including UHD TVs, NanoCell TVs and TVs.

With support, users will be able to ask compatible TVs can ask questions, control smart products, and access more than 90,000 Alexa skills, all without any separate The feature will be supported in 14 countries including France, Germany, India, Italy, and the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)