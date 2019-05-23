Google Search gets a makeover

has overhauled the design of its Search pages to show results embedded with more helpful information for an easy and quick experience.

With the new Search refreshed design on mobile, a website's branding will be more prominent with the icon appearing at the top of the results card, the official blog explained.

When you search for a product or a service, the ad results will have a bold label on the top of the result card, alongside the to identify the source of information. The redesigned Search will be rolled out gradually and is coming first to mobile.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)