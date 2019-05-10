Google officially brings podcasts to Search results

-
At the Google I/O 2019, the search giant promised to include podcasts in its search results and now, it seems the feature is finally rolling out.
According to 9to5 Google, Google Podcasts is showing on the web for iOS and Android on a number of devices. The feature shows podcast results with relevant episodes instead of just the title. One can listen in directly from the search results page or save an episode for later.
Podcasts do not require one to sign in to the Google Account. On the desktop version, access to one's subscriptions is available through Google Search results.
