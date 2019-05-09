JUST IN
Nike is using AR because you are not wearing the right size sneaker

ANI 

Nike wants you to wear the perfect size sneaker and is taking the help of augmented reality technology to give you the best fit.

The company is introducing Nike Fit, which promises to provide users with the right fit using machine learning. The technology analyses a photo of your foot and then tells you the correct size in any style of shoe Nike offers, Fast Company reports.

Nike is conducting a beta run of the Nike Fit at three of its US stores. Nike will begin rolling out Nike Fit on its app and to select US stores in July, followed by more stores in Europe in August.

First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 20:11 IST

