JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

China gives 50,000 jobs in 24 hours while Indian govt snatches jobs: Rahul Gandhi
Business Standard

This is why Mozilla Firefox's add-ons broke all at once

ANI  |  Internet 

Mozilla has issued the patch for a certain certificate issue from its end that disabled all the add-ons. Now, the company is out with a detailed explanation about what the issue actually was and why it took so long.

On the official blog, Firefox Chief Technology Officer Eric Rescorla explained that one of the certificates used to sign add-ons expired just after 1AM UTC on May 4. As add-ons are checked every 24 hours with the time of checking being different for each user, the problem affected users at different times.

He further details how the team first disabled signing of new add-ons and then immediately push a hotfix which suppressed re-validating the signatures on add-ons. Later, the team generated a new, valid certificate and installed it remotely into Firefox.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 21:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU