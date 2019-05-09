You can now play Minecraft on your browser for free

Classic is now available to play for free thanks to Mojang, the creator which is celebrating ten years of the popular game.

According to Games Radar, the 2009 Classic is available for free in creative mode in your browser and you can also invite up to nine friends to join you by simply sending them a link.

In this classic version, there are only 32 different types of blocks, but there are no enemies. However, there is no way to save what you have built in the browser mode.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)