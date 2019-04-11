JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

Meet Currents, Google+ replacement for G Suite users
Business Standard

Google will soon let you edit Microsoft Office files in Docs

ANI  |  Computers 

Online editing is a pain if you have to cross-collaborate using Microsoft Office suite and Google's own Docs and other productivity apps.

Until now, you had to convert a Microsoft Office into Google's format before you could edit, comment, or collaborate inside Docs. This is all set to change.

Now Google has announced that it is adding native support for Microsoft's Word, Excel, and PowerPoint formats - .docx, .docx, .dot, .xls, xlsx, .xlsm, .xlt, .ppt, .pps, .pot, and .pptx, The Verge reports.

This basically means you will be able to do real-time collaboration in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, without worrying about the original format.

Google also announced that it will allow users to create and collaborate on Google's productivity apps through Dropbox Business as well.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 23:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU