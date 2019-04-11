Google will soon let you edit Microsoft Office files in Docs

-
Online editing is a pain if you have to cross-collaborate using Microsoft Office suite and Google's own Docs and other productivity apps.
Until now, you had to convert a Microsoft Office into Google's format before you could edit, comment, or collaborate inside Docs. This is all set to change.
Now Google has announced that it is adding native support for Microsoft's Word, Excel, and PowerPoint formats - .docx, .docx, .dot, .xls, xlsx, .xlsm, .xlt, .ppt, .pps, .pot, and .pptx, The Verge reports.
This basically means you will be able to do real-time collaboration in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, without worrying about the original format.
Google also announced that it will allow users to create and collaborate on Google's productivity apps through Dropbox Business as well.
