Google will soon let you edit Microsoft Office files in Docs

is a pain if you have to cross-collaborate using Office suite and Google's own Docs and other productivity apps.

Until now, you had to convert a Office into Google's format before you could edit, comment, or collaborate inside Docs. This is all set to change.

Now has announced that it is adding native support for Microsoft's Word, Excel, and PowerPoint formats - .docx, .docx, .dot, .xls, xlsx, .xlsm, .xlt, .ppt, .pps, .pot, and .pptx, The Verge reports.

This basically means you will be able to do real-time collaboration in Docs, Sheets, and Slides, without worrying about the original format.

also announced that it will allow users to create and collaborate on Google's productivity apps through Dropbox Business as well.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)