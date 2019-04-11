Meet Currents, Google+ replacement for G Suite users

At the Cloud '19 event, Google announced multiple G Suite updates, including the launch of Currents.
The beta app is the latest addition to the G Suite ecosystem for enterprises.
As Google explains in its blog, Currents enables people to have meaningful discussions and interactions across your organisation -- basically an internal social network for company employees.
Currents is replacing Google+ for G Suite. Once admins enroll for the beta by requesting access for the organisation through emailing to CurrentsBeta@google.com, all of the existing Google+ content will automatically transfer to Currents.
Google killed its Google+ service earlier this month after security vulnerabilities. However, the G Suite version was not pulled down, perhaps to gradually help enterprises embrace Currents.
