Gorakhpur: Akhilesh accuses PM Modi of deceiving people

Samajwadi Party on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of deceiving people of the country.
"People (Modi) who came by deceiving you, by saying 'hum chaiwala hain' (I am a tea seller), those who came by becoming a chaiwala', our people trusted them and helped them. But now you know the taste of that tea in those 5 years and these 2 years. How was the taste?" Yadav said while addressing an election rally here.
"People know that is why BJP has been nowhere in this elections," he added.
Gathbandhan has fielded Ram Bhual Nishad against Madhusudan Tripathi of the Congress and actor-turned-politician Ravi Kisan from the BJP in Gorakhpur.
The Gorakhpur seat was represented by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for five terms since 1998 until Praveen Kumar Nishad of Samajwadi Party won the seat in a by-poll last year. The seat was vacated by Yogi Adityanath when he became the CM. However, Nishad joined hands with BJP and is now contesting from Sant Kabir Nagar constituency.
Gorakhpur, one of 13 parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on May 19 in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections.
