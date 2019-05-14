WB: BJP approaches CEO, after their leaders denied permission to hold rallies

After was denied permission to hold a rally in Jadavpur, the (BJP) on Monday met the state's accusing TMC of using the state's police and administration to suppress the BJP.

"CM Mamata Banerjee is contesting elections using police and administration of the state because she has lost people support. That is why she is trying to suppress BJP using the government. They do not give permission for our leaders to hold rallies in the state," told reporters here.

"The of South 24 Ratnakar Rao is working as an agent of TMC. We have told the that he should be removed. BJP president's rally also denied permission. Yogi Adityanath has to hold rallies in all 5 LS seats of South 24 district on May 15. But EC denied permission," he said.

The underlined that they did not face such problems anywhere else in the country.

Speaking on the elections, Deodhar said: "In 2014, the results of shook everyone. And in 2019, it will be which will surprise all."

Earlier in the day, the BJP also staged a protest outside the CEO's office here alleging bias in holding the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Nine parliamentary constituencies including Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar will vote in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections in on May 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)