Business Standard

3 Dead, 1 Injured after roof collapses in under-construction building in Jodhpur

ANI  |  General News 

Three people died and one sustained injuries after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Prithvipura area of Jodhpur on Monday night.

District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit told ANI, "Four people were inside the house when the roof collapsed around 11 pm. The injured were immediately shifted to hospital. Three succumbed to injuries while one is undergoing treatment in hospital."

"The detailed inquiry to ascertain the cause of collapse being done," he said.

First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 05:48 IST

