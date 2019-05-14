3 Dead, 1 Injured after roof collapses in under-construction building in Jodhpur

Three people died and one sustained injuries after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Prithvipura area of on Monday night.

told ANI, "Four people were inside the house when the roof collapsed around 11 pm. The injured were immediately shifted to hospital. Three succumbed to injuries while one is undergoing treatment in hospital."

"The detailed inquiry to ascertain the cause of collapse being done," he said.

