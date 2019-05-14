Delhi: Man stabbed to death for objecting to lewd remarks on daughter

A man here was stabbed to death allegedly by his neighbours after he objected to their indecent remarks and gestures directed towards his daughter, said police.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Moti Nagar area of the capital. Victim's son was also attacked and is undergoing medical treatment.

Tapesh Tyagi, brother of deceased, told ANI, "My brother and his daughter were returning from the hospital. The lane was almost blocked by 4-5 men. When he honked at them they made lewd remarks and tried to molest her. After dropping her when he went back to them, they attacked him. Their families helped them in the attack. They also attacked my brother's son. Attackers have also a criminal record."

All four accused in the incident have been arrested, said police.

