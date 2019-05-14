Delhi: Man stabbed to death for objecting to lewd remarks on daughter

-
ALSO READ
VVIP chopper case: Court allows former IAF chief Tyagi to travel abroad
VVIP Chopper case: Court allows former Air Chief Tyagi, cousin to travel abroad
Centre appoints Madhavi Divan ASG
AgustaWestland case: SP Tyagi, Sanjeev Tyagi permitted to travel abroad
AgustaWestland deal: ED seeks time to reply to Tyagi's plea for Switzerland visit
-
A man here was stabbed to death allegedly by his neighbours after he objected to their indecent remarks and gestures directed towards his daughter, said police.
The incident took place on Sunday night in Moti Nagar area of the national capital. Victim's son was also attacked and is undergoing medical treatment.
Tapesh Tyagi, brother of deceased, Dhruv Raj Tyagi told ANI, "My brother and his daughter were returning from the hospital. The lane was almost blocked by 4-5 men. When he honked at them they made lewd remarks and tried to molest her. After dropping her when he went back to them, they attacked him. Their families helped them in the attack. They also attacked my brother's son. Attackers have also a criminal record."
All four accused in the incident have been arrested, said police.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU