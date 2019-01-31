Government's focus lies on finding solutions to problems of people: Modi

The Central government's focus lies on the issues of importance and finding solutions to problems of the people, said on Thursday while addressing leaders of political parties.

"The country expects from all of us to perform our duties as Parliamentarians in a positive manner and we must deliver to the expectations of the people," he said as the Interim Budget session began on Thursday with the President's address to both the houses of Parliament in the

The session will have 10 sittings spread over 14 days.

A host of issues were brought up by the leaders of parties during the meeting. Modi assured all leaders that issues raised by them would be taken into consideration by the Government and given due importance.

The Government has requested all parties, especially the opposition, for their co-operation for the smooth functioning of both Houses of Parliament and is ready for a constructive discussion on every issue of importance, as permitted under the Rules of Procedure.

There was a consensus across party lines on ensuring smooth functioning of the Parliament without disruptions and deadlocks to be resolved through constructive discussions in both the Houses.

of Parliamentary Affairs, Rural Development, and told that the Interim Budget Session of Parliament, subject to exigencies of Government Business, may conclude on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

The Session will mainly be devoted to the Financial Business relating to Interim Budget for 2019 and discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President's address. However, essential Legislative and other Business will also be taken up during the Session.

"The Interim Budget for 2019 will be presented to the on Friday, February 1, at 11 am," he said.

Three Bills to replace Ordinances, namely, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2019; the (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019; and The Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 are required to be passed during the Interim Budget Session, 2019 itself.

Further, some important pending legislations required to be considered and passed during the Session are the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2018, the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018, the Aadhar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018, the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019, the Consumer Protection Bill, 2018, the Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, the Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2018, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017.

The all-party meeting was attended by for Home Affairs Rajnath Singh, for Parliamentary Affairs and Statistics & Programme Implementation Vijay Goel, for Parliamentary Affairs and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

