Govt extends ban on chopper scam tainted Italian defence firm Leonardo

The government on Tuesday extended a ban on dealings with scam-tainted Italian defence firm Leonardo (erstwhile Finmecannica) for another six months.

"The ban has been imposed on the firm in connection with the Rs 3600 crore VVIP chopper scam in which investigation by central agencies is still on," Ministry of Defence said.

The ban was first imposed on the firm by the Democratic government in July 2014.

