PM Modi to launch BJP's membership drive in Varanasi on July 6: Chouhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP working president JP Nadda is scheduled to start the party's membership drive on July 6 from his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to start the membership drive in Telangana, said former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Chouhan, who is heading BJP's Membership Committee, said: "Prime Minister Modi will start a membership drive on July 6 from Varanasi. He will be accompanied by JP Nadda. BJP president Amit Shah will start the drive in Telangana."

"The arrangments for the membership campaign are in the last phase. The meetings of General Secretaries of all States and Districts are over. Now the village level meeting is going on," Chouhan said.

"About 2 lakh membership drive coordinators will visit a polling booth for one whole day, mainly those booths where we have lost in the General Elections," he said.

"Our party workers will go to railway stations, bus stands, markets, hostels and near factories during the membership campaign," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)