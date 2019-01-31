Govt to release preliminary information on AIATSL bidding in 10 days

The government is expected to bring out preliminary information memorandum (PIM) for the bidders of (AIATSL) in 10 days, sources said on Wednesday.

The source further mentioned that divestment plan is not possible during the tenure of the current government, adding that a fresh decision can be made after the new government takes charge.

In November last year, the Centre had cleared the decks for the strategic sale of AIATSL by deciding its 100 per cent disinvestment in ownership.

(MoCA) had decided to proceed with the strategic sale of AIATSL after a ministerial panel meeting.

The proceeds from the sale of AIATSL, which is Air India's ground handling arm, would be used to pay off the debt of the carrier, the Ministry said.

